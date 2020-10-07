Milwaukee County Courthouse closes early ahead of Mensah decision

The Milwaukee County Courthouse, Safety Building and Criminal Justice Facility will be closed as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, officials announced, "in advance of the news regarding potential charges for Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the fatal February shooting of Alvin Cole.

“This has been a one-of-a-kind summer for County residents and employees alike as we continue to battle two pandemics: COVID-19 and the effects of generations of systemic racism. In anticipation of today’s decision, I encourage County employees to use the early closure to continue to heal from the trauma of the last seven months and reflect on the County’s stated goals of achieving racial equity and becoming the healthiest county in the state,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in a news release. “I’m confident that closing these County facilities early will not only give us all much needed time for reflection and self-care, but also help prevent the escalation of the anticipated peaceful vigils and protests in the downtown area this evening.”

According to the release, county employees were asked to go home early from their first shift or to come in for second or third shifts, and to work remotely instead.

Any employee working in these locations asked to leave is considered non-essential for this closure under "Building Closure Policy AMOP 2.18," officials said.

Court hearings scheduled for Wednesday afternoon will either be conducted via Zoom and/or rescheduled.