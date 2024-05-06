Wauwatosa's Le Reve Patisserie & Café serves French-inspired food

Le Reve Patisserie & Café opened more than 15 years ago in the heart of the Wauwatosa Village and serves up traditional bistro meals from breakfast and brunch through late-night dinner.

FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to check it out.

Kramp also went next door to Troquet, where you can learn the tools of the cooking trade such as pastry, chocolate, culinary, cheese making and more.

