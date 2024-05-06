Wauwatosa's Le Reve Patisserie & Café serves French-inspired food

Le Reve Patisserie & Cafe in Wauwatosa
FOX6's Brian Kramp is checking out the French-inspired menu at Le Reve Patisserie & Café, prepared by a team of chefs specializing in European café and bistro cuisine.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Le Reve Patisserie & Café opened more than 15 years ago in the heart of the Wauwatosa Village and serves up traditional bistro meals from breakfast and brunch through late-night dinner.
FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to check it out.
To learn more about the Le Reve Patisserie & Café, click here.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Kramp also went next door to Troquet, where you can learn the tools of the cooking trade such as pastry, chocolate, culinary, cheese making and more.
Croissants: Let’s see them being made!
If you like fresh baked croissants you’re going to love what the classically trained pastry chefs at La Reve Patisserie & Café are whipping up. FOX6's Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa seeing why La Reve starts their day creating croissants.
Cooking Class #1 at Troquet
Want to learn from some of the best chefs in Milwaukee? Troquet offers cooking classes in trades such as pastry, chocolate, culinary, cheese making and more. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa where instructors represent some of the highest levels of the trades.
Lunch items at La Reve, check out the options
Whether you’re looking for a breaded pork loin, cordon bleu or grilled salmon sandwich the team at La Reve Patisserie & Café has crafted a Spring menu that is loaded with wide array of European café and bistro cuisine. FOX6's Brian Kramp is in the Wauwatosa Village seeing why lunch at La Reve is a must.
Cooking Class #2 at Troquet
Troquet in Wauwatosa has culinary classes where you can learn how to make custard stand style treats, breads, baked goods and much more. FOX6's Brian Kramp is with one of their instructors weeing why taking a class at Troquet means learning from some of the best in the business.
.