Wauwatosa hotel shooting: Milwaukee man bound over for trial

article

The Milwaukee man charged in connection to a Wauwatosa hotel shooting that wounded three police officers has been bound over for trial.

Kenneth Burney, 33, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Nov. 19. He entered a plea of not guilty; he is charged with 10 total counts.

According to a criminal complaint, Wauwatosa police were dispatched to the Radisson Hotel at Mayfair Road and North Avenue early on Saturday, Nov. 6 to investigate an "active shots fired" complaint. Those officers were directed to the second floor of the hotel where they found "numerous firearm casings as well as unspent cartridges on the floor of the hallway." The complaint states officers "observed multiple bullet holes in the walls and ceiling and began a room-to-room search to check for potential injured victims."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers were provided a master key to open rooms. At each room, the complaint states, officers "knocked and identified themselves. In each occupied room, the occupants opened the door and allowed the officers to briefly search the room."

When officers approached one room, they could hear a TV but could not get the person inside the room to open the door. After roughly eight minutes of attempting to get in the room, three officers attempted to "breach the door through the use of a ram. After five strikes were delivered, the ram had put a circular-shaped hole in the door. Immediately, as the fifth strike hit the door, multiple gunshots rang out" at the officers.

Shots fired at Wauwatosa hotel (Credit: Incident Response)

Three officers were wounded in the incident, and the complaint states "at least two other law enforcement officers were converging on the door at the time of the shooting and were moments from being in the line of fire."

The complaint says the officers shot back but didn't hit the suspect. Shortly thereafter, Burney was taken into custody.

Inside the hotel room, officers recovered two firearms, spent gun casings and 16 pills which tested positive for the presence of MDMA.

Burney's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.