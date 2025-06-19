Wauwatosa hit-and-run, teen sentenced for reckless homicide

article

The Brief A Milwaukee teen has been sentenced to prison for a 2021 Wauwatosa hit-and-run. He was 13 years old when prosecutors charged him as an adult in the case. Police said the victim was a "good Samaritan" who was trying to stop a car theft.



Jayden Adams sentenced

In Court:

Jayden Adams was 13 years old when prosecutors charged him as an adult with six felonies.

Court records show Adams pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree reckless homicide and taking a vehicle without consent. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Adams, now 16 years old, was then sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. He was granted credit for more than three years' time served.

Scene near Mayfair and North

Wauwatosa hit-and-run

The backstory:

Prosecutors accused Adams of running a woman over while stealing her SUV in October 2021. The victim was later identified as 47-year-old Sunita Balogun of Oshkosh.

Police said Balogun was a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop a car theft near Mayfair and North. Eventually, police said someone got behind the wheel of Balogun's car and intentionally hit her with her own vehicle.

Three other people then got into the car and sped off. Balogun was left lying in the road, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police said Balogun's car was spotted on Milwaukee's north side nearly 19 hours after she was killed. After a short chase, officers arrested four people – all under the age of 16.