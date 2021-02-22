Wauwatosa Health Department will begin testing Wisconsin vaccine registry

The Wauwatosa Health Department on Monday, Feb. 22 will begin testing the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. It's all in an effort to streamline the vaccination process -- giving people a place to sign up for an appointment for their shot.

When you head to the Wauwatosa Health Department website you'll be instructed to follow a link to register and get a vaccine appointment through the Wisconsin vaccine registry.

The registry site will ask people a series of questions to determine if they fall into an eligible phase to get the vaccine. If they do, then they'll move on to schedule an appointment.

If there are no appointments available or they are not eligible yet -- they will be placed on a waitlist and then notified when an appointment is available.

The Waukesha and Racine County Health Departments will also start using the registry to sign up for appointments today.

Other local health departments across the state are set to start using it on March 1.

The Wisconsin Vaccine Registry will be used by those who opt in and will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options.