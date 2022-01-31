Wauwatosa George Webb worker shot, wounded; police seek suspects

article

George Webb confirms an employee at its Wauwatosa store located at 122nd and North Avenue was early Sunday, Jan. 30.

Wauwatosa police say around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the George Webb Restaurant. Preliminary information showed there was an argument between the employee and a group of customers. That escalated into a physical fight and culminated with the employee being shot.

The 26-year-old worker was shot in the face, suffered serious injuries, and is recovering at a hospital. George Webb officials say the worker is in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to confirm what the argument was about. Investigators are pursuing numerous leads. They say initial findings indicate this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is looking for additional witnesses, to include both eyewitness accounts and video evidence. If you can assist, you are urged to contact the Wauwatosa Police Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.

A statement from George Webb says, "…our thoughts and prayers are with the employee impacted by this incident."

This is a developing story.