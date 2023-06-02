Wauwatosa George Webb shooting; Breanta Johnson sentenced, 6 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Breanta Johnson on Friday, June 2 to six years in prison and another four years of extended supervision in connection with the shooting of an employee at a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa in January 2022. Johnson was given credit for 487 days of time already served.

Prior to hearing the sentence, Johnson's attorney read a statement from his client to the court.

"I'm very sorry for the pain and hardship I may have caused," Johnson's attorney read out loud. "I'm very disappointed in myself for taking things so far."

Johnson's statement was written in part directly to the shooting victim in this case, Anthony Rodriguez.

Anthony Rodriguez

"Because of me, you almost lost your life. In that alone, is truly a burden to carry. Not being able to change the outcome of the situation hurts me the most," the attorney read.

Johnson pleaded guilty in March to an amended charge of first-degree reckless injury.

Breanta Johnson

Johnson's sister, Bryanna, also pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury in this case. In March, she was sentenced to ten years in prison, and another five years of extended supervision.

Bryanna Johnson

Both sisters were initially charged with attempted homicide.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the George Webb restaurant near 122nd and North Avenue in Wauwatosa on Jan. 30, 2022. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man who was lying on the ground next to the cash register. He had a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.

Police interviewed another employee at the restaurant who said "he observed four females sitting in a corner booth who were impatient and rude," the complaint says. They began arguing with this employee and the shooting victim "because their food was not getting served fast enough." When the women were asked to leave the restaurant, one exited the restaurant briefly and then returned. The complaint says the "four women were up by the register" -- and one woman in a blue hoodie punched the shooting victim. "The other woman pulled out a handgun and fired one round at (the victim) striking him in the face while (the victim) was lying on the ground," the complaint says.

Shooting at Wauwatosa George Webb restaurant

Investigators recovered and reviewed surveillance video from the incident. The video shows after the shots were fired, one of the women then "stomps (the victim) in the face" before all four women fled the scene.

On Feb. 4, the complaint says police interviewed Breanta Johnson. Johnson told officers that she and her group had a verbal confrontation with the shooting victim, that she retrieved her handgun for a truck, and returned to the restaurant. The complaint says Johnson "produced the handgun from her jacket pocket. Breanta Johnson stated that she punched (the victim) in the face, knocking him to the ground. Breanta Johnson said that after (the victim) was knocked to the ground, she kicked (the victim) in the head." In addition, Johnson stated "she did not remember who or how the gun was taken from her during the altercation, stating she 'blacked out' at that point during the fight."