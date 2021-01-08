Wauwatosa FD staff receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses

As Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across Wisconsin, efforts are underway to vaccinate EMS personnel, considered frontline health care workers.

As of Friday morning, Jan. 8, 75 firefighter-paramedics with the Wauwatosa Fire Department received their first of two Moderna shots -- roughly 80% of the department.

The department is one of 18 EMS agencies in Milwaukee County that has begun vaccinating staff members after 10 long months of working on the pandemic's front lines.

"We have been treating and transporting hundreds of COVID positive patients," said Chris Sandoval, division chief of EMS with the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

Wauwatosa Fire Department frontline worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Sandoval said shots were offered on a voluntary basis, in partnership with the health department.

"We were able to kind of rotate them through, monitor them for any adverse reactions and get them back to their work assignments," Sandoval said.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management is also assisting local fire departments to vaccinate their staff member; 180 shots have already gone into arms. Next week, they plan to administer 300.

"We’ve vaccinated some members from North Shore, West Allis, Milwaukee, Franklin, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, quite a few," Dan Pojar, Milwaukee County EMS division director, said.

Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management

Pojar is spearheading the county's effort. He said 2,000 emergency personnel across 18 agencies are eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 1A.

"The logistics have been really challenging," Pojar said. "Every vial has 10 doses in it, so you need to make sure you have 10 people lined up and ready to go.

Vaccinations are expected to continue through the end of February, giving the people who help protect us the protection they need to stay safe.

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel I think for a lot of people," said Pojar.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Since all firefighters are cross-trained as EMS personnel in Milwaukee County, they, too, are receiving the vaccine. The Wauwatosa Fire Department is working to become a certified vaccinator through the state as well.

The vaccine is being administered on a voluntary basis. In Wauwatosa, the EMS division chief said whether or not someone is vaccinated will not impact assignments.