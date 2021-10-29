Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa fatal hit-and-run: 13-year-old charged as adult

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Boy charged as adult in Wauwatosa fatal hit-and-run

Jayden Adams, 13, is being charged as an adult in a fatal Wauwatosa hit-and-run. He is accused of running a woman over while stealing her SUV.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A 13-year-old Milwaukee boy made a court appearance Friday, Oct. 29 – charged as an adult in a fatal Wauwatosa hit-and-run.

Prosecutors accuse Jayden Adams of running a woman over while stealing her SUV early Thursday, Oct. 14. He is charged with six counts – including first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Sunita Balogu of Oshkosh, was driving near Mayfair and North when she saw people trying to steal a car, police said.

Eventually, a suspect hopped behind the wheel of Balogun's own car and intentionally hit her. Three others hopped in the car and sped off. Balogun was left lying in the road, where she would be pronounced dead.

Adams was one of four juveniles arrested in the case – all four under the age of 16.

Adams' next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 17.

