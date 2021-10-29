Wauwatosa fatal hit-and-run: 13-year-old charged as adult

A 13-year-old Milwaukee boy made a court appearance Friday, Oct. 29 – charged as an adult in a fatal Wauwatosa hit-and-run.

Prosecutors accuse Jayden Adams of running a woman over while stealing her SUV early Thursday, Oct. 14. He is charged with six counts – including first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Sunita Balogu of Oshkosh, was driving near Mayfair and North when she saw people trying to steal a car, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Eventually, a suspect hopped behind the wheel of Balogun's own car and intentionally hit her. Three others hopped in the car and sped off. Balogun was left lying in the road, where she would be pronounced dead.

Adams was one of four juveniles arrested in the case – all four under the age of 16.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Adams' next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 17.