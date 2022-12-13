Expand / Collapse search
Wauwatosa crash, 3 dead near Mayfair and Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 1:39PM
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people are dead following a car crash in Wauwatosa near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 13.

An officer at the scene told FOX6 News that a DPW truck is at fault.

Crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue

Police closed southbound Mayfair Road between Watertown Plank and Research Drive. Northbound lanes were closed between Wisconsin and Research.

Alternate routes include I-41, Glenview Road and Moorland Road.

