Wauwatosa crash, 3 dead near Mayfair and Wisconsin

Three people are dead following a car crash in Wauwatosa near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 13.

An officer at the scene told FOX6 News that a DPW truck is at fault.

Crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue

Police closed southbound Mayfair Road between Watertown Plank and Research Drive. Northbound lanes were closed between Wisconsin and Research.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6

Alternate routes include I-41, Glenview Road and Moorland Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.