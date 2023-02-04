Wauwatosa crash: Police release video from deadly, fiery wreck

Wauwatosa police have released never-before-seen video from a Dec. 13 crash that left three people dead – including a Milwaukee DPW worker.

The video shows the fiery crash and people trying to save that worker, previously identified as 64-year-old Denise Durrah. The DPW truck she was driving slammed into traffic on Mayfair Road near Wisconsin Avenue.

"I work with her all the time, that’s why it kind of took me," one of Durrah's coworkers said. FOX6 News is not naming her because she is part of a police investigation.

The coworker said they had just been filling potholes the morning of the crash.

"I didn’t see anything physically wrong with her that day," said the coworker.

The medical examiner's report said Durrah's DPW truck was going 60-70 mph down Mayfair Road before the crash. Surveillance video released by police showed it smash into multiple cars that were stopped at a light.

"She was wedged up against the steering wheel, there's nothing I could have done," a witness said at the scene.

Investigators interviewed Durrah's coworker. The coworker said they heard that Durrah "did have seizures" and was set to retire in January.

In December, Durrah's daughter told FOX6 News that her mother suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash and had previous medical issues.

The medical examiner's office said Durrah's official cause of death is still pending.

Along with Durrah, police said 85-year-old Paul Woida of Milwaukee and 40-year-old Amy Miller of Cedarburg died. Several other people were hurt.