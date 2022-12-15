Wauwatosa fatal crash, Milwaukee DPW driver identified

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified 64-year-old Denise Durrah as the third person who died in a fiery Wauwatosa crash Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Durrah and two others died in the crash. Friends and family told FOX6 News they are still in shock.

"We are all grieving one way or the other," said Estelle Cockroft, a family friend of Durrah's.

Police said Durrah was driving a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck that crashed into several stopped cars on Mayfair Road at Wisconsin Avenue. Loved ones say she lost control.

"We do know the fact that nothing else would have caused her to do that but a medical emergency," Cockroft said.

Denise Durrah

Cockroft told FOX6 that Durrah had previous medical issues. The Wauwatosa Police Department said it is waiting on the medical examiner's report of what exactly caused the crash – but have said it was not intentional.

"We know the Denise that we know – no drugs, no alcohol just Denise," said Cockroft. "A medical emergency, and unfortunate not only did we lose somebody, other families were impacted."

The Milwaukee DPW said Durrah had a valid driver's license.

Officials previously identified the other deceased victims as 85-year-old Paul Woida of Milwaukee and 40-year-old Amy Miller of Cedarburg.

Crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue

"We will keep him and all the families of the other victims in our prayers and thoughts at blessed sacrament," said Gar Kronhelm, an usher with Blessed Sacrament Parish where Woida was also an usher. "We are going to miss him dearly, he gave us a lot of support here at the 9 a.m. ushering team, and he’s going to be hard to be replaced."

FOX6 reached out to Amy Miller's family. They declined to comment.