Wauwatosa East disturbance, 3 people arrested; family speaks out

We're now hearing directly from the people who were arrested this week at Wauwatosa East High School.

FOX6 received a lot of calls and emails about the large police response to the school.

Wauwatosa East High School

Incident at Wauwatosa East

What we know:

"I can’t even sleep at night because I think about this situation every single night, ever since it happened."

It’s a moment one family says they’ll never forget.

"I want an apology and I want it to be sincere," said Kamia Dodd.

Wauwatosa East High School

20-year-old Kamia Dodd and two of her family members were arrested at Wauwatosa East High School on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

"We didn’t come to fight no one, we didn’t come to do any of that, we came to get our siblings," she added.

The Wauwatosa School District says the school was placed on hold because of a student fight and two medical emergencies.

Wauwatosa police say 12 squad cars showed up.

Video shows police arresting one of Dodd's family members.

FOX6 is blurring her face because she is a minor, and she says she's already received threats.

The family says the three each received a $565 fine.

In a message to parents on Friday, the district said, "Due to the prompt response, no physical altercation between students occurred."

So how did this happen? Dodd says it started with bullying.

Wauwatosa East High School

"A couple days after this, I was using the bathroom in the school building, I don’t know how they knew I was in there, but they had grabbed some tissue, wet it, and threw it over the stall and ran out the bathroom laughing," Dodd said.

Dodd's two family members are students at the school.

They say another group of students was planning to attack them.

That’s when they called Dodd, asking her to pick them up.

They say school employees let them in the building, but police later arrested them, saying they refused to cooperate with the school resource officer and quote "actively resisted" commands to leave.

Cell phone video of police arresting the family

"Why do we all get arrested for a situation where we’re trying to defend ourselves? It doesn’t make sense," Dodd said.

Dodd and her family say they were not told to leave.

"I’ve never been through a situation like that, I just feel violated," Dodd added.

FOX6 asked Wauwatosa police for their bodycam video of what happened.

They haven't released it yet but warned that the cell phone video is just one perspective.

The family members we spoke to say they're considering filing a lawsuit.