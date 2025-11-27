Wauwatosa crash snaps hydrant, sends water geyser into air; man arrested

article

A crash in Wauwatosa sent water shooting into the air on Thursday afternoon, Nov., 27, after a vehicle struck and snapped a fire hydrant, according to the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Officers were called around 2:55 p.m. to the intersection of Watertown Plank Road and North 117th Street after reports of a vehicle driving through nearby yards. While officers were responding, callers reported the vehicle had struck a fire hydrant.

Police arrested the driver — the lone occupant — a 44-year-old man from Garner, North Carolina. He was booked on suspicion of operating while intoxicated — third offense, and possession of methamphetamine. He was transferred to the Milwaukee County Jail.

The crash caused the hydrant to detach from the water pipe, creating a geyser that sprayed water into the air. The water department responded and repaired the damaged pipe.