Wauwatosa crash snaps hydrant, sends water geyser into air; man arrested
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A crash in Wauwatosa sent water shooting into the air on Thursday afternoon, Nov., 27, after a vehicle struck and snapped a fire hydrant, according to the Wauwatosa Police Department.
Officers were called around 2:55 p.m. to the intersection of Watertown Plank Road and North 117th Street after reports of a vehicle driving through nearby yards. While officers were responding, callers reported the vehicle had struck a fire hydrant.
Police arrested the driver — the lone occupant — a 44-year-old man from Garner, North Carolina. He was booked on suspicion of operating while intoxicated — third offense, and possession of methamphetamine. He was transferred to the Milwaukee County Jail.
The crash caused the hydrant to detach from the water pipe, creating a geyser that sprayed water into the air. The water department responded and repaired the damaged pipe.
