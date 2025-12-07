Wauwatosa crash at 121st and Bluemound; officer, civilian hurt
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police confirm for FOX6 News that a police officer and civilian were hurt in a crash in the city on Sunday evening, Dec. 7.
Wauwatosa crash
What we know:
Officials said the crash happened near N. 121st Street and W. Blue Mound Road. The incident happened during the investigation of an earlier crash at the same location.
Both the officer and the civilian were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Their conditions have not been released.
Wauwatosa officials indicate they will release more information on this incident when it is available.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.