Wauwatosa crash at 121st and Bluemound; officer, civilian hurt

article

The Brief A Wauwatosa police officer and a civilian were injured in a crash Sunday evening, Dec. 7. The incident happened near N. 121st Street and W. Blue Mound Road. Both individuals were hospitalized.



Wauwatosa police confirm for FOX6 News that a police officer and civilian were hurt in a crash in the city on Sunday evening, Dec. 7.

Wauwatosa crash

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened near N. 121st Street and W. Blue Mound Road. The incident happened during the investigation of an earlier crash at the same location.

Both the officer and the civilian were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Their conditions have not been released.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Wauwatosa officials indicate they will release more information on this incident when it is available.