Wauwatosa 87th Street traffic project complete

In Wauwatosa, 87th Street is now officially a "complete street" – the roadway dedicated to all modes of transportation.

The Milwaukee Regional Medical Center is home to doctors, nurses, students and patients, which means there is plenty of foot, bike and motor vehicle traffic on 87th Street.

"This is not a road, this is a complete street," said Bob Simi, Milwaukee Regional Medical Center executive director. "The street that you see here improves traffic flow for more than 19,000 employees and more than 1.5 million patients that come to campus on an annual basis no matter how they arrive."

A complete street is a roadway that includes dedicated space for all modes of transportation. That includes separated bike lines and sidewalks for pedestrians, and lanes for cars and transit vehicles.

"It decreases congestion on campus, adds safety measures for those walking, biking, scootering or using public transportation to work or receive care here," said Eric Conley, president of Froedtert Hospital.

Wauwatosa "complete street" at Milwaukee Regional Medical Center

The complete street makes the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center more functional, creating a domino effect in the community.

"If we are to be a successful region, the MRMC must be successful. This provides intellectual capital for the future in Milwaukee," Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said.

The hope is that the complete street can inspire others like it to pop up around the city.

"We have dedicated a lot of time, effort and money here in Wauwatosa to provide safe places for bikers and pedestrians to travel," said McBride. "I applaud the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center for buying into that vision."