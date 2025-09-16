Wauwatosa Christkindlmarkt on hiatus; buildings impacted by flood

article

The Brief The Wauwatosa Christkindlmarkt will go on a one-year hiatus, after several buildings were damaged by recent flooding. With recovery efforts underway, arranging vendors and partners in the next several months was not realistic this year, officials said. Plans are for the Wauwatosa Christkindlmarkt to come back in December 2026.



The Wauwatosa Christkindlmarkt will go on a one-year hiatus with plans to return in 2026, officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Christkindlmarkt on hiatus

What we know:

The winter market takes place in the Wauwatosa Village, which was recently impacted by historic flooding of the Menomonee River after heavy rains in August.

A news release says several of the buildings operated by holiday market organizers and key business stakeholders were hit hard by the August flooding.

With recovery efforts underway, arranging vendors and partners in the next several months was not realistic this year, officials said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Plans are for the Wauwatosa Christkindlmarkt to come back in December 2026.

Holidays in the Village still "on"

What we know:

The Village will still hold its Holidays in The Village events throughout November and December, including multiple Holiday Sip & Strolls, a visit from the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train (date TBD), and the annual Village Tree Lighting.