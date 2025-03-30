Wauwatosa car theft, police pursuit; 14-year-old taken into custody

article

A 14-year-old is in custody after police say they stole a car and led police on a chase that ended in the Mayfair Mall parking lot.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at about 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, officers responded to a car theft in progress at an apartment complex on Mayfair Road near Burleigh.

Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device, but the suspect continued to speed away from officers.

The suspect drove into the Mayfair Mall parking lot, where it went over two separate curb/median/landscaping areas, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The suspect stopped the car and ran away before being taken into custody by officers.

The suspect, a 14-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after they jumped from the upper part of the Macy’s parking lot to the lower parking lot.