Wauwatosa car theft, police pursuit; 14-year-old taken into custody
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A 14-year-old is in custody after police say they stole a car and led police on a chase that ended in the Mayfair Mall parking lot.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at about 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, officers responded to a car theft in progress at an apartment complex on Mayfair Road near Burleigh.
Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device, but the suspect continued to speed away from officers.
The suspect drove into the Mayfair Mall parking lot, where it went over two separate curb/median/landscaping areas, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
The suspect stopped the car and ran away before being taken into custody by officers.
The suspect, a 14-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after they jumped from the upper part of the Macy’s parking lot to the lower parking lot.
The Source: The Wauwatosa Police Department sent FOX6 the information.