Wauwatosa bus stop shooting caught on cam; man accused, making threats

A shooting at a Wauwatosa bus stop is caught on camera. Prosecutors say the man looked and sounded extremely intoxicated.

The man pulled out a gun and fired at a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus, prosecutors say. Police say the driver would not let him onboard because he was making threats. That threat would soon turn into a horrifying reality.

Several moments later, video showed a victim getting shot at a bus stop in Wauwatosa. It happened earlier this month at Mayfair mall – on the north side of the Macy's parking lot. Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Robert Thompson in connection with the incident.

Police say the victim was waiting for the next bus home after finishing their shift at a nearby Five Guys. Video shows Thompson walked up to the victim. Prosecutors say Thompson asked the victim for a cigarette, but the victim told him they did not smoke. That is when prosecutors say Thompson shot the victim in the leg.

Video shows glass shattering at the bus stop – and Thompson running off.

Police arrested Thompson a short time later. An officer spotted him running near Mayfair Road and Center Street. Police say Thompson looked and sounded very intoxicated.

Thompson is due back in court on Feb. 9. Prosecutors say the surveillance video from this incident will be vital to this investigation.