Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa bringing back Fourth of July fireworks in 2026

By
Published  November 11, 2025 9:07pm CST
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Wauwatosa will bring back its traditional Fourth of July fireworks in 2026.
    • The display is set for 9:15 p.m. on July 4 near Swan Boulevard and Hoyt Park.
    • The city replaced fireworks with drones for 2025 but is reversing course for next year.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa is returning to its traditional Fourth of July fireworks show in 2026 after swapping fireworks for drones this past year.

What we know:

According to the Wauwatosa Civic Celebration Commission, the fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with fireworks launched from Swan Boulevard, south of the Hoyt Park train bridge.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In 2024, the city announced it would replace its decades-old fireworks tradition with a drone show for 2025, following a trend seen across Milwaukee-area communities.

The Source: The Wauwatosa Civic Celebration Commission provided information.

HolidaysWauwatosaNews