Wauwatosa bringing back Fourth of July fireworks in 2026
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa is returning to its traditional Fourth of July fireworks show in 2026 after swapping fireworks for drones this past year.
What we know:
According to the Wauwatosa Civic Celebration Commission, the fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with fireworks launched from Swan Boulevard, south of the Hoyt Park train bridge.
In 2024, the city announced it would replace its decades-old fireworks tradition with a drone show for 2025, following a trend seen across Milwaukee-area communities.
The Source: The Wauwatosa Civic Celebration Commission provided information.