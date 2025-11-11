Wauwatosa bringing back Fourth of July fireworks in 2026

article

The Brief Wauwatosa will bring back its traditional Fourth of July fireworks in 2026. The display is set for 9:15 p.m. on July 4 near Swan Boulevard and Hoyt Park. The city replaced fireworks with drones for 2025 but is reversing course for next year.



What we know:

According to the Wauwatosa Civic Celebration Commission, the fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with fireworks launched from Swan Boulevard, south of the Hoyt Park train bridge.

In 2024, the city announced it would replace its decades-old fireworks tradition with a drone show for 2025, following a trend seen across Milwaukee-area communities.