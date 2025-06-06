Wauwatosa attempted armed robberies, carjacking; man arrested

article

The Brief Wauwatosa police are investigating two attempted armed robberies that occurred on June 4. Both victims were approached by the suspect, an 18-year-old man, while in their driveways. The suspect implied he had a weapon but no weapon was seen or recovered.



A man has been taken into custody following two attempted armed robberies in Wauwatosa on Thursday night, June 4.

Attempted armed robberies

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the area of 61st and North around 9 p.m.

Shortly after, a second attempted armed robbery/carjacking report came in from the area of 62nd and Clarke.

Police say both victims were approached by the suspect, an 18-year-old man, while in their driveways.

The suspect demanded a phone from one victim and a phone and vehicle from the other. The suspect implied he had a weapon but no weapon was seen or recovered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Suspect arrested

What we know:

With the help of the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was arrested in the area of 56th and Center.

There were no reported injuries and there are no outstanding suspects.