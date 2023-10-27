Wauwatosa ATM robbery, police seek people involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are looking for the people involved in an ATM robbery Friday afternoon, Oct. 27.
It happened at the Wells Fargo near Mayfair and Center shortly after 2 p.m. Police said an ATM technician was working on the machine when someone approached, accosted the technician and took money from the machine.
Police said that person fled with a second person in what is thought to be a white Ford Bronco.
The ATM technician was not injured.