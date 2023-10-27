Wauwatosa ATM robbery, police seek people involved

article

Wauwatosa police are looking for the people involved in an ATM robbery Friday afternoon, Oct. 27.

It happened at the Wells Fargo near Mayfair and Center shortly after 2 p.m. Police said an ATM technician was working on the machine when someone approached, accosted the technician and took money from the machine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said that person fled with a second person in what is thought to be a white Ford Bronco.

The ATM technician was not injured.