Waupun prison lockdown, inmate describes ongoing 'nightmare'

article

Amid an ongoing lockdown at Waupun Correctional Institution, prisoners told FOX6 News it is a nightmare inside.

More than a week ago, Gov. Tony Evers announced changes to ease the lockdown conditions after almost eight months. But what has changed?

Prisoners said they are still locked in their cells for 24 hours a day with the exception of a shower and possibly a once-a-week recreation period.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s been horrible. It's like a nightmare here," said inmate Shawn Rowsey. "Six days of the week, we’re in the room for 24 hours a day."

Rowsey told FOX6 he has not noticed changes in the past week following Evers' announcement. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections blamed the lockdowns on "repeated threats" and "assaultive behavior."

Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC)

State data shows a spike this year in Waupun prisoners assaulting staff. Another problem? Fifty-five percent of its guard jobs aren't filled, and the prison population of 990 is 108 people over capacity.

"It’s an irredeemable torture chamber where no one should be forced to live again," said Mark Rice, with Wisconsin transformational justice campaign coordinator at WISDOM.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Evers said the state will use every option to bolster staffing, including pay raises for guards. The state also plans to move roughly 220 inmates out to take pressure off the existing staffing problem.

"It’s disturbing that it took that long for Gov. Evers and the Department of Corrections to make an announcement. It’s really not acceptable," said Rice."What’s happening right now in the prison system is a human rights crisis that should have been addressed many months ago, that should never have happened in the first place."

Rowsey was convicted of killing his brother. He told FOX6 the lockdown is hurting rehabilitation.

Related article

"It messes with you mentally," he said. "That’s like putting us in a cage, not teaching us anything, to be rehabilitated, as in going to school, doing programs, so we can learn from our mistakes and know how to work with situations when they do come, or get a job.

"If we don’t have those things, we’re going to come back into the community, and it’s going to be worse."

FOX6 asked the Wisconsin Department of Corrections when it would end the lockdown and when normal recreation – as well as showers and in-person classes – would return. A spokesperson said they don't have an exact timeline on any of those, but they are assessing every day and did start religious services again this month.