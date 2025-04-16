article

The Brief A Waupun prison inmate is charged with trying to bribe a court clerk. Prosecutors said it was part of a plan to get drugs into the prison and sell them. Court filings said he sent the clerk a letter that said: "We can make a killing."



A Waupun Correctional Institution inmate tried to bribe a court as part of a plan to get drugs into the prison, according to Waukesha County prosecutors.

Court records show 44-year-old Miguel Robles Jr. was charged this week with one count of attempted bribery of a public official. The crime of which he's accused took place in May 2024.

Letter to clerk

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, a Waukesha County court clerk received a letter "attempting to bribe her" in May 2024. The letter was addressed to the clerk with a return address for Robles at Waupun Correctional Institution.

In the letter, prosecutors said Robles explained that he filed a motion in a Waukesha County case. The letter outlined a series of payments he'd make to the clerk in exchange for "copies of legal documents." The letter said "we can make a killing" and "I know $1,000,000 can be attainable…in less than a year."

Waupun prison

Dig deeper:

Waukesha County detectives spoke with a Waupun correctional officer, according to the complaint. The officer said they had been looking into letters Robles had sent.

Court filings said those letters appeared to "try and convince" people to get legal documents, spray the documents with "illegal substances" and send them to him. Corrections staff believed Robles would then sell the letters that contained "illegal substances" to other prisoners to make a profit.

Detectives reviewed other letters, which the complaint states included plans to spray paperwork with drugs. They also included instructions on how to send cellphones hidden in boxes with "random legal documents" inside to "make it look like it came from an attorney's office."