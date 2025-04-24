Waupun man arrested for drugs during Dodge County traffic stop

article

A 19-year-old Waupun man was arrested for possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Dodge County on Tuesday, April 22.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says Aaron Montes was stopped for multiple traffic violations and found to be in possession of cocaine. He was arrested for violations of possession of cocaine, operating while under the influence, and operating with a restricted controlled substance.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators conducted a search warrant at an address linked to Aaron Montes in the town of Chester, which resulted in the seizure of additional illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and drug-related currency.

The following criminal charges were requested through the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office for Aaron Montes.

Delivery of Cocaine in violation (Multiple Counts)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine in violation

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place in violation

Bail Jumping in violation (Multiple Counts)

Possession of Cocaine in violation

Possession of THC in violation