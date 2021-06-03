Waukesha woman arrested 4th OWI, 3 children in car

A Waukesha woman has been arrested for a fourth offense of operating while intoxicated Thursday, this time with three children under the age of 16 in the car.

Lisa Marie Conigliaro, 46, was pulled over shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Kossow Road and Highway 18 in Waukesha after a West Allis Lieutenant noticed the vehicle deviating its lane on eastbound I-94 near Redford Road.

The lieutenant followed the vehicle as it exited the freeway and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle then pulled into the Kwik Trip parking lot where a Wisconsin State Trooper and Waukesha police responded.

The trooper conducted a standard field sobriety test and placed the driver under arrest.

Conigliaro is being charged with OWI fourth offense with minor passengers, operating while revoked, and operating without an ignition interlock. She was taken to the Waukesha County jail to be held on these charges.

