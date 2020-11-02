Waukesha West High School switching to virtual learning Nov. 3-9

Waukesha West High School will be switching from in-person learning to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 until Monday, Nov. 9. Face-to-face classes will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Waukesha West High School sent the following letter home to families:

"I am writing to inform you that we are switching from Face-to-Face instruction to virtual instruction at West beginning on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 going through Monday, November, 9th 2020. Face-to-face classes will resume at West on Tuesday, November 10th since Mondays are currently virtual for all students.

On Tuesday, October 27th, West High School began to see an increase in the number of student isolations and quarantines, which continued through this past weekend. District administration in collaboration with West administration will use the additional 4 days of virtual instruction this week to allow for a majority of the positive and quarantined students to be eligible to return to school for face-to face instruction next week. Further, this break will limit additional spreading and close contact tracing. Virtual instruction will begin on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Students are NOT to report to West during virtual instruction for this week.

Families who are interested in picking up breakfast and lunch for the week can stop at West High School by our main entrance between 12:00P.M. and 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 3rd. This is the only breakfast/lunch pick up time for this week and will provide food through the weekend.

Athletics and Activities will continue per usual during this shift to virtual instruction.

Advertisement

This week we are still following our face-to-face daily bell schedule which is linked here."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android