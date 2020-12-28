Waukesha to celebrate 125th anniversary in 2021 with monthly events
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The City of Waukesha announced on Monday, Dec. 28 it will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its incorporation as a city with monthly events throughout 2021.
Waukesha was officially incorporated on Feb. 4, 1896, and will be recognizing the anniversary with the theme "Looking Back – Reaching Forward."
The 125th Anniversary celebration will include recognition of the City at the following events in 2021:
- Jan. 16: Unveiling of the 125th Anniversary Beer and Beer Release at the Waukesha JanBoree.
- Feb. 4: Virtual City Hall Opening Ceremony. Enjoy videos and a virtual tour of our new City Hall as we celebrate the official anniversary of the City’s incorporation.
- March 2021: History of Waukesha in 100 Objects Exhibit, Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum. Waukesha has many stories to tell. Visit the Museum to view a special exhibit featuring objects of Waukesha’s history from 1896 through the present.
- April 2021: 125th Celebrations, Waukesha Public Library. Celebrate the Library’s 125th Anniversary with special events.
- April 24: Earth Day Parks Clean-Up. Spend 125 minutes making Waukesha better as we take care of the City for the future.
- May 15-16: Preservation Days, Waukesha Preservation Alliance. Bringing local history to life for all ages, this event includes walking tours and open houses of historic homes and buildings.
- May 18 Pizza, Polka, Art in the Park. Join the community in celebrating the unique relationship between the City and Waukesha School District with a party in the park.
- June 12: Buchnerfest. Visit Buchner Park for family-friendly activities celebrating the history of Buchner Park and stay for the official grand re-opening of Buchner Pool.
- July 4: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks. Celebrate the City’s history at the annual celebration.
- Aug. 10: Tribute Tuesday Concert Anniversary Celebration. Come early and take part in the anniversary cake celebration.
- Aug.: Waukesha Night Out. Learn about the Waukesha Police and Fire Depts. and their efforts to keep the City safe.
- Sept. 24 and 25: Waukesha Oktoberfest, Frame Park. Stop by the 125th-anniversary booth to share memories of Waukesha for inclusion in the time capsule.
- Oct. 2: Art Crawl, downtown Waukesha. Visit local artists as they create works of art for the Plein Air Competition.
- Oct. 9 and 10: Waukesha Unlocked. Doors will be open to many City buildings, businesses, and restaurants for tours and activities.
- Nov. 12: 125th Anniversary Gala, Historic Courthouse 1893. Purchase your tickets to the hottest event in town as the anniversary celebration nears the end.
- Nov. 21: Waukesha Christmas Parade. Enjoy a classic Christmas parade.
- Dec. 7: Year-End Celebration. The time capsule will be sealed at the Common Council meeting as the celebration concludes.
For more information on the festivities, visit Waukesha's 125th Anniversary Celebration web page.
