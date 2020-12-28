Waukesha to celebrate 125th anniversary in 2021 with monthly events

article

The City of Waukesha announced on Monday, Dec. 28 it will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its incorporation as a city with monthly events throughout 2021.

Waukesha was officially incorporated on Feb. 4, 1896, and will be recognizing the anniversary with the theme "Looking Back – Reaching Forward."

The 125th Anniversary celebration will include recognition of the City at the following events in 2021:

Jan. 16: Unveiling of the 125th Anniversary Beer and Beer Release at the Waukesha JanBoree.

Feb. 4: Virtual City Hall Opening Ceremony. Enjoy videos and a virtual tour of our new City Hall as we celebrate the official anniversary of the City’s incorporation.

March 2021: History of Waukesha in 100 Objects Exhibit, Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum. Waukesha has many stories to tell. Visit the Museum to view a special exhibit featuring objects of Waukesha’s history from 1896 through the present.

April 2021: 125th Celebrations, Waukesha Public Library. Celebrate the Library’s 125th Anniversary with special events.

April 24: Earth Day Parks Clean-Up. Spend 125 minutes making Waukesha better as we take care of the City for the future.

May 15-16: Preservation Days, Waukesha Preservation Alliance. Bringing local history to life for all ages, this event includes walking tours and open houses of historic homes and buildings.

May 18 Pizza, Polka, Art in the Park. Join the community in celebrating the unique relationship between the City and Waukesha School District with a party in the park.

June 12: Buchnerfest. Visit Buchner Park for family-friendly activities celebrating the history of Buchner Park and stay for the official grand re-opening of Buchner Pool.

July 4: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks. Celebrate the City’s history at the annual celebration.

Aug. 10: Tribute Tuesday Concert Anniversary Celebration. Come early and take part in the anniversary cake celebration.

Aug.: Waukesha Night Out. Learn about the Waukesha Police and Fire Depts. and their efforts to keep the City safe.

Sept. 24 and 25: Waukesha Oktoberfest, Frame Park. Stop by the 125th-anniversary booth to share memories of Waukesha for inclusion in the time capsule.

Oct. 2: Art Crawl, downtown Waukesha. Visit local artists as they create works of art for the Plein Air Competition.

Oct. 9 and 10: Waukesha Unlocked. Doors will be open to many City buildings, businesses, and restaurants for tours and activities.

Nov. 12: 125th Anniversary Gala, Historic Courthouse 1893. Purchase your tickets to the hottest event in town as the anniversary celebration nears the end.

Nov. 21: Waukesha Christmas Parade. Enjoy a classic Christmas parade.

Dec. 7: Year-End Celebration. The time capsule will be sealed at the Common Council meeting as the celebration concludes.

For more information on the festivities, visit Waukesha's 125th Anniversary Celebration web page.