They're not looking for candy. This Halloween, a group of Waukesha teens went knocking on doors asking for something else.

Students step up

Demand at a local food pantry is soaring past last year's numbers, and those who help feed the hungry said the teens' kindness is no trick.

Waukesha North High School's Key Club expects a big haul this Halloween. They plan to fill crates with more than 2,000 pounds of food. Their door-knocks Friday weren't for candy, but rather for donations.

"I think we have 50 kids going tonight – we’re splitting up into 10 groups. We all have costumes and all that fun stuff," said Lauren Rees, a Waukesha North junior.

In a time of uncertainty, the community is stepping up.

"They’re wonderful. They’re great kids, great families," said school counselor Jill Werner.

For these students, it’s a lesson they’re taking right to your front door. The Key Club made reverse trick-or-treating a Halloween tradition for the past 13 years.

"We try and serve all different ways that we can," said Marissa Roddy, a Waukesha North senior.

Growing need

The food will be donated to The FOOD Pantry Serving Waukesha County. It’s needed now more than ever. Michael Egly, the director of program services, said demand is up 12% compared to last year.

"October and November are usually times of increasing services anyway, with the holidays approaching," he said. "We are going to serve everyone as best we can."

Egly said 40% of pantry visitors rely on FoodShare benefits. If those go away, demand for food pantry staples may increase need even more.

During the government shutdown, donations from kids have made a huge difference. Egly said Kettle Moraine High School students donated 8,000 pounds of canned goods after a food drive last week. The phones at the pantry have been ringing with people looking to help.

"In the past two weeks, we’ve had 134 new donors reach out to us. We’ve had 25 new volunteer applications just this week," said Egly.