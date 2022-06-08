Waukesha teacher resignations, retirements: Parent concern grows

The school year is wrapping up, but many teachers in Waukesha will not be back next fall. Now, some parents are worried about the dozens of resignations.

With children in Waukesha elementary, middle, and high schools, Becky Gilligan knows how important education is at every level.

"Teaching is a hard enough job – I give them so much respect," Gilligan said. "Student success is related to good teachers."

That is why Gilligan is concerned by the number of educators set to resign or retire at the end of the school year.

According to the parent group Alliance for Education in Waukesha, the district has received 54 resignations so far this year.

"Last year at this time we had seen about 28," said Sarah Harrison, a concerned parent who also ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the school board in April.

"If I was a teacher and I’m looking at all these people exiting from the school district – I would certainly want to look into it and see why they are leaving," Harrison said.

Harrison believes teachers are leaving because of politics and pay. She said teachers will get a 2 ½% cost of living increase next year – less than what other area districts offer.

"I think we’re going to see people starting to move their children to other educational opportunities," Harrison said.

Shrinking enrollment and a budget shortfall were reasons given earlier this year when the school board voted to consolidate Whittier and Hadfield elementary schools.

"We do have a rainy day fund. It’s raining. (laughs) Literally, figuratively," Harrison said.

The School District provided FOX6 News with a written statement saying this topic will be discussed during two meetings on Wednesday night, June 8. The district will provide five years’ worth of teacher resignation and retirement data to the media, but not until the end of both meetings. The Alliance expected several teachers to speak.

We should also point out, Harrison is now running for State Assembly.

For the record, Milwaukee Public Schools is also seeing an increase in resignations and retirements. Officials say 524 teachers will leave MPS by the end of June.