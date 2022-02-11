Waukesha SWAT called to suspicious 911 call; deemed false report

The Waukesha Police SWAT team was called to the area of Century Oak Drive and Summit Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 for a report of someone who had allegedly been stabbed in the leg.

According to Capt. Dan Baumann, the call came through the non-emergency line which made dispatchers suspicious as 99% of emergency calls come through via 911.

The male caller claimed that he’s been stabbed in the leg, and then heard a shot fired, and said he was hiding in a closet, Baumann said.

He gave his name as a prior property owner for the address on Century Oak Drive on the far west side of Waukesha. Again, dispatchers were suspicious as this did not match up with the records on file for that address.

Waukesha police and fire responded to the private residence which is a side-by-side townhouse.

The property owner was not even aware of the response until her dog barked, and was shocked to see the SWAT response in front of her house.

The Waukesha PD detective bureau is working to trace the call and hold the party accountable for making this false report.

