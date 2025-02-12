Waukesha students advance to nationals in D.C. for Future City Competition

The Brief This year, 50 teams competed at the Wisconsin Regional 2024-25 Future City Competition hosted by STEM Forward. A group of Waukesha STEM students are headed to Washington, D.C. this weekend for a national competition. They’re learning in the present by thinking about the future.



A group of Waukesha STEM students are headed to Washington, D.C. this weekend for a national competition.

They’re learning in the present by thinking about the future.

What we know:

This year’s challenge for the Wisconsin Regional 2024-25 Future City Competition was to build a floating city, "Above the Current."

Competing teams researched solutions for their Future Cities to address an authentic, real-world question: How can we make the world a better place?

Local perspective:

Makena Miles can’t predict the future, but she’s doing her best to plan for it. Miles is part of a group of Waukesha STEM Academy – Saratoga Campus students participating in the future city competition.

"The goal is to basically build a city 100 years in the future," Miles said. "We learned there were a lot of people actually affected by rising climate – it’s not just a few people, it’s millions of people worldwide."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Teams were challenged to design a scale model of a futuristic city. They could only spend $100 and had to use recycled materials.

"They still have to deal with housing, transportation, communication, entertainment – it’s everything," said science teacher Josh Hoffmann.

It helps push students to think about how we can make the world a better place.

Saratoga made it to nationals for the first time last year after placing 2nd at state. This year’s team took first at state.

2024

"We tried to get a couple of boys on our team but they’re like, ‘no you’re girls, it’s not happening,'" student Estelle Townsend said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In addition to science, engineering and sustainability, the students also have to present their city to judges and write papers on them.

It all adds up to a community of competitors ready to take on the world.

"Honestly, it’s been really surreal," Townsend said. "I was not expecting to get this far."

The grand prize includes $7,500 for their school’s stem program and a trip to NASA Space Camp.

This year, 50 teams competed at the Wisconsin Regional 2024-25 Future City Competition hosted by STEM Forward on Jan. 18, 2025. The five finalists include:

First Place: Team Nuevo Comienzo - Waukesha STEM Academy, Waukesha

Second Place: Team West Glacia - Whitman Middle School, Wauwatosa

Third Place: Team Acque Preziose - Golda Meir, Milwaukee Public Schools

Fourth Place (tie): Team Terrapin Island - Mount Calvary Lutheran, Waukesha

Fourth Place (tie): Team Isla Soleada - Longfellow Middle School, Wauwatosa

The competition in D.C. takes place Feb.16-20 as part of Engineers Week. They will compete alongside teams from 40 regions in the U.S., Canada, China and Nigeria.