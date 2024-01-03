A Waukesha boy uses a wheelchair to get around – but it isn't going to school with him.

The best part of Margaret Kellner’s day is welcoming her son home from school, but she said helping 7-year-old Wyatt get anywhere has become a challenge.

"He’s getting big. I can no longer carry him," she said.

One year ago, Kellner started plans to get Wyatt a $5,000 wheelchair. He was born with a rare genetic disorder called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome. Kellner said it has led to a lot of mobility issues for her son, and he is prone to falls.

"He likes it. He’s excited about it," Kellner said.

Waukesha student Wyatt's wheelchair

The family got the wheelchair just before Christmas. However, Wyatt has not been able to take the wheelchair to Lowell Elementary School in Waukesha. Kellner said Wyatt’s teachers were all on board with using the new chair, but plans hit a speed bump when she asked First Student about getting a bus that is wheelchair accessible.

"They said because he can walk, even though he struggles with it, that they cannot accommodate that," she said.

Last fall, a First Student bus driver shortage caused the district to drop some routes. On Wednesday, a school district spokesperson said bus routes that transport special education students have been in service since the beginning of the school year.

"I just want to accomplish this one thing and get this stroller on the bus," said Kellner.

Margaret Kellner helps her son, Wyatt, off the bus

Wyatt also has autism and runs away. Kellner said the solution to making life better for her son, his teachers and bus drivers lies in the wheelchair.

"Everyone thinks he needs it," Kellner said.

Both the school district and First Student told FOX6 News they are working together and with Kellner to address her "enhanced transportation request."

Official statements

School District of Waukesha:

Since Fall the district has collaborated with First Student regarding the bus driver shortage. Since the beginning of the school year, the bus routes that transport special education students have been servicing our students.

The district will continue to work with Ms. Kellner on her enhanced transportation request.

First Student:

We are aware of the parent’s concern and are working in partnership with the School District of Waukesha to address it as quickly and as safely as possible.