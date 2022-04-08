Waukesha State Bank robbery; man arrested

Police were called to the Waukesha State Bank on St. Paul Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress.

Within 90 seconds officers were on the scene, a release said.

An initial investigation shows the suspect gave one of the bank tellers a note that said he had a hand grenade in his pocket. An undetermined amount of money was taken from the bank. The suspect walked out of the bank and was immediately confronted by police.

A male in his 60s was taken into custody and taken to the Waukesha County jail. Charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's office.

There were no physical injuries to anyone involved.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android