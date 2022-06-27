Waukesha standoff, sex offender arrested

A sex offender with a warrant was arrested Monday, June 27 after a standoff on Big Bend Road in Waukesha.

According to police, officers responded around 2 p.m. after receiving information that the man on probation for child exploitation/enticement was in a home on Big Bend Road. Police said he had a warrant for violating that probation. Police were notified that there were children inside the home, as well.

Waukesha standoff Big Bend Road (Courtesy: Abe Van Dyke)

A woman and children were safely removed from the home, but police said the man refused to come out, making comments that he "would not go back to jail without a fight."

After several attempts to get him to talk to negotiators and/or surrender, officers had to use a Taser on the man, at which point police said he continued to physically resist arrest, so he had to be secured to a backboard and gurney and taken to the hospital due to concerns about his volatile behavior.

Waukesha standoff Big Bend Road (Courtesy: Abe Van Dyke)

No officers or citizens were injured.