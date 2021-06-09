Waukesha standoff ends with arrest of ‘wanted, armed felon’

An arrest was made about three hours into a standoff in Waukesha Wednesday, June 9.

Waukesha police said this began around 4:30 p.m. when an officer driving by a home on Delafield Street "recognized a felon who was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections." That person was believed to have had a firearm earlier in the day, according to police.

"With the safety of the community in mind," all officers and a K-9 unit responded and the home was surrounded.

Police said "many attempts were made to contact the subject as neighbors were evacuated from the area." A robot was used to clear the apartment that the individual was last known to occupy, and the felon was located and arrested just after 8 p.m. without incident.