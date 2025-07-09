Waukesha stabbing near bike trail; man wounded, woman arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night, July 8.
What we know:
Police say the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. near the bike trail behind a business in the area of Sunset Drive and Oakdale Drive.
A 40-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the back and was taken to the hospital.
A woman has been taken into custody.
A knife believed to be used in the incident was found nearby.
There is no ongoing threat to the public, police say.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing and being led by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Waukesha Police Department.