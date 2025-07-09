Waukesha stabbing near bike trail; man wounded, woman arrested

article

The Brief A stabbing in Waukesha on Tuesday night, July 8 left one person wounded. The incident happened near the bike trail behind a business in the area of Sunset Drive and Oakdale Drive. A woman has been taken into custody.



Waukesha police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night, July 8.

What we know:

Police say the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. near the bike trail behind a business in the area of Sunset Drive and Oakdale Drive.

A 40-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the back and was taken to the hospital.

A woman has been taken into custody.

A knife believed to be used in the incident was found nearby.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police say.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.