Waukesha stabbing near Barstow and Bank, 2 men hurt

Waukesha police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area of Barstow and Bank on Monday night, Aug. 26.

Officials said two men were arguing around 8:15 p.m. Monday. The argument escalated when one man used a pocket-style knife and stabbed the other man in the chest.

Both men received non-life-threatening injuries – and were treated and released from a hospital.

The accused stabbed was taken to the Waukesha County Jail.