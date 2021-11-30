Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha South student hurt in parade returns home from hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Waukesha Christmas Parade
A Waukesha South High School student was celebrated as he was released from the hospital, injured in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack as he marched with his school band.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha South High School student was celebrated as he was released from the hospital Tuesday, Nov. 30, injured in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Erick Tiegs was marching with his high school band at the Christmas parade when a man drove his SUV through the route, killing six and injuring more than 60. Tiegs suffered a broken leg. 

Tiegs' father is a member of the Caledonia Firefighter's Association. The group helped escort Tiegs home.

"He’s looking at a lot of doctor’s appointments and physical therapy that we’re going to have to take him to, and he’s going to be going through, trying to be able to walk again on his own without the use of a walker," said Tiegs' father.

Volunteers are building a wheelchair ramp for Tiegs to safely come and go from home as needed.

His father said they don't know when Tiegs will return to school.

