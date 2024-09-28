Waukesha smoke detector installation; firefighters, Red Cross team up

The Waukesha Fire Department and American Red Cross are teaming up to install dozens of smoke alarms on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Firefighters say working smoke detectors can cut the risk of house fire deaths in half. But too often, crews arrive to find smoke detectors aren’t working. That was the case last Thanksgiving at two separate fires.

Waukesha Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Hoffman said one man later died from this fire near Arcadian and Oakland.

"Smoke is truly the deadliest killer in most of our fires," Hoffman said. "Working smoke detectors in the home is still the leading cause of the early notification and getting you out of the house."

"A lot of times we hear from people that it’s one of the worst moments of their lives – to lose everything that you have," said Red Cross disaster program manager Shana Beal.

Beal said 25 households have already signed up.

Their help doesn’t stop at a beep.

"We go through a home fire escape plan, so people know the approximate amount of time you have to get out of a house," Beal said.

To learn more about free smoke alarm installation eligibility, visit redcross.org/WIsmokealarms or call 888-376-4056.

