Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men in custody

Waukesha police have taken two men into custody after they were involved in a shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

Waukesha Police Department received a call around 3 a.m. of a report of potential shots being fired near Summit and Moreland.

Officers found shell casings in the driveway and observed two bullet holes in a second-story brick building.

Camera footage near Summit and Moreland showed one man exiting a black SUV, discharging rounds from a handgun in the air, then leaving.

Authorities said a man reported his girlfriend was assaulted, and he chased the man out of the home near Summit and Grandview.

Further investigation revealed a fight had occurred at the caller's location before the shots were fired. Officials were able to determine that two people were involved in the shooting.

Officers went to the caller's location, and a man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while Intoxicated, going armed while Intoxicated and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police said the fight occurred after the caller observed another man in bed with his girlfriend. All three people were under the influence of intoxicants.

The man who was chased out of the house is in custody for 3rd-degree sexual assault.

All charges have been referred to the District Attorney's Office. There is no threat to the community as these actions were directed at a specific person.