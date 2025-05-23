Waukesha senior living center altercation; 911 calls reported chaotic fight

article

The Brief A "large-scale" physical altercation was reported at the Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Center in Waukesha on May 22. 911 calls reported a chaotic fight involving multiple individuals in the facility's lobby. Initial investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from an earlier dispute between several employees and escalated when a group of individuals forcibly entered the premises.



The Waukesha Police Department is investigating a "large-scale physical altercation" that occurred on Thursday, May 22 at the Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Center, located on Kensington Drive.

Senior living center altercation

The backstory:

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 p.m. after 911 calls reported a chaotic fight in the lobby of the facility.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from an earlier dispute between several employees and escalated when a group of people forcibly entered the building, police say.

Surveillance footage and witness accounts confirmed that approximately eight to ten people, including both adults and juveniles, engaged in the altercation.

Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Center

Several people were assaulted, including facility employees and a juvenile.

One victim sustained injuries consistent with being kicked in the head, and another had a mobile phone stolen and later found destroyed on I-94.

What's next:

Police say probable cause has been established for multiple arrests, including charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and child abuse.

The Waukesha Police Department is actively seeking those involved.