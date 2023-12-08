Road rage outside Waukesha school, man waved gun: complaint

Waukesha police arrested a man who they said waved a gun in the air outside Butler Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Prosecutors charged that man, 33-year-old Abisai Villafuentes Mercado, with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Police said he got upset with another driver while waiting to pick up a student.

"Some of the children who saw this were scared and ran back into the school," said Prosecutor Melissa Zilavy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt – but police said a bullet fell out of the chamber. It sent kids and parents into a panic.

"I thought I was about to get shot," said student Robert Mercado. "He got mad at somebody and walked out the car and cocked his gun."

Bullet found outside Waukeshas Butler Middle School (Courtesy: Robert Mercado)

Robert Mercado is not related to the defendant. His mother gave FOX6 News permission to interview him, and he shared a picture of what was found in the street.

"When the defendant racked the gun, there was already a bullet in the chamber. The bullet came out, and another child picked that up while crossing the street," Zilavy said.

Police identified Villafuentes Mercado through the school’s security cameras and confronted him at his house. He told investigators, according to police, that another driver almost hit his car twice – so he reached for his gun.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He should not have a gun, he should not be able to get a new gun," said parent Mercedes James.

James said it is always congested around the school during pickup. She wants everyone to be patient and safe.

"You do get people that feel like they are entitled to go first," she said.

Butler Middle School, Waukesha

The court commissioner told Villafuentes Mercado he was lucky prosecutors didn’t charge him with a felony. His cash bond was set at $1,000.

School statement sent to families:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. This afternoon at the end of the school day, it was reported that the driver of a car stopped at the intersection of Michigan and Hine stepped out of the vehicle holding a handgun. The Police department was contacted immediately and responded to the report. No students or staff were injured in the incident.