Waukesha school closures, mergers; parents urge pause on moving forward

The Brief The Waukesha School Board is weighing six proposals for closures and consolidations, including moving grades between campuses. Parents and advocates argue closures unfairly target schools with high numbers of low-income and special-needs students. District leaders say consolidation will improve achievement and efficiency, with a final decision expected by year’s end.



The Waukesha School Board meets on Wednesday night, Sept. 10, to narrow down options for school closures and consolidations, as some parents and advocates push for the district to pause its decision-making.

What we know:

Two new proposals were added last week, including moving fifth graders into middle schools or placing seventh and eighth graders at high school campuses.

Both come on top of four original options released in June, which all included closing Bethesda Elementary School.

Meghan Eigenbrod, a Bethesda parent, said other parents combed through district data this summer and made their argument for keeping the school open.

"Bethesda is the number one choice in school in the district. That says a lot," Eigenbrod said. "I don’t know if there is a fair solution. Nor an easy solution."

Local perspective:

Renee Messerschmidt, with the group Alliance for Education in Waukesha, said families at schools with large low-income and special-needs populations – like Hawthorn, Whittier and Lowell – would be hit hardest.

The group is calling on the school board to pause any closure or consolidation plan so an independent third party can weigh in.

"We can’t be impacting the same community of students again and again and again," Messerschmidt said.

The school board began this process in March. Leadership held more than two dozen in-person feedback sessions before releasing their initial proposals.

What they're saying:

School Board President Kelly Piacsek said in a statement that consolidation is best for student achievement and taxpayer dollars:

"We understand these are emotional conversations for families. The work we’ve done over the past several years to introduce and standardize high-quality elementary curriculum and teacher professional development means every student will continue to receive a strong, consistent education from exceptional educators, no matter which building they attend. In fact, consolidation is the most equitable approach, as it ensures no child is left in an under-enrolled school with depleted resources, and that our community isn't asked to pay more for underutilized capacity. I have confidence that any plans the Board ultimately considers will maintain or enhance student supports such as special education, English language services, transportation, and financial assistance.

If the Board is able to narrow down our options this evening, I believe a decision this fall is feasible and would allow parents and the District ample time to plan for the upcoming school year. As with any changes, the Board will use good judgment and the best available data to make the decision we believe is right for the District. I know the Board has valued the community’s engagement and feedback along the way."

Superintendent Jim Sebert added that a final decision is still on track for the end of the year, with implementation starting in fall 2026:

"Phase 3 remains scheduled for the months of October through December. Tonight, the Board may take action to narrow the number of options still under consideration. We have had a strong process to date and have appreciated the engagement of our parents, staff, and community members."