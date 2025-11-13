School District of Waukesha votes to close 2 schools, sell building

The Brief The School District of Waukesha is closing down two schools. It's part of a consolidation plan to help with drops in enrollment. Bethesda and Hawthorn Elementary schools will be closing and the Whittier Elementary building will be sold.



The School District of Waukesha board voted on Wednesday night, Nov. 12 to close down Bethesda and Hawthorn Elementary schools and sell the Whittier Elementary building, which is currently used for the district’s elementary school STEM program.

This comes as the district is dealing with declining enrollment.

Parents at schools like Bethesda and Hawthorne urged the board to reconsider. Some worried about program changes, while others noted that schools on the closure list disproportionately serve low-income students.

"The exposure to Spanish and the rich diversity it brings are true assets to our community. And for 13 years, the dual language has been an integral part of Bethesda. It's woven into the very fabric of our culture and identity. It's not something that can simply be moved," said a community member during the board meeting.

Superintendent Jim Seibert said a declining birth rate will result in a 2% enrollment drop each year through 2034.

By exceeding reduction targets now, the superintendent said the school district could avoid making more cuts in the near future.