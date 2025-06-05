Waukesha school bus catalytic converter thefts; transportation disrupted

article

Waukesha police are investigating the theft of approximately 20 catalytic converters from a local school bus company, which occurred overnight.

As a result, several school bus routes are expected to be delayed or canceled Thursday.

Catalytic converter thefts

What we know:

Police say the theft was discovered early Thursday morning, June 5, just prior to the start of scheduled student transportation services.

School officials and the bus company is actively working to notify affected families and coordinate alternative transportation plans where possible.

What they're saying:

"This type of crime not only impacts property but directly affects the daily lives of students and families. We are dedicating a significant amount of investigative resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice," Waukesha police said.

The catalytic converters were stolen from parked buses located at First Student Inc., located on Arcadian Avenue near Eugene Court.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and seeking any witnesses or individuals with information related to this crime.

School District of Waukesha statement

What they're saying:

"The School District of Waukesha became aware earlier this morning that multiple First Student buses were compromised overnight by having their catalytic converters stolen. We have worked in partnership with First Student to inform our families of the bus route shortages to the best of our ability. We will work throughout the day to figure out what transportation will look like this afternoon and moving forward."

Report suspicious activity

What you can do:

We urge anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area overnight, or who has relevant information, to contact Detective Chris Bloom at 262-524-3785.