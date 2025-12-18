Waukesha Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign donations falling short

The Brief There's concern that Waukesha’s Salvation Army won't meet its goal for its Red Kettle Campaign. In the final few days of the campaign, they’re only at 65% of their goal. The reduced donations follows a trend from last year, and this year they were also shut out of six stores.



Leaders with Waukesha’s Salvation Army are getting nervous before Red Kettle donations wrap up next week.

Donations aren’t on track to meet their goal.

Bells ringing for the Red Kettle Campaign

What we know:

It's a familiar sound of the season rings a little different this year.

"Kettles is really something that we must collect. The kettle amount is, like, strictly written in our next year’s budget," said Major Victor Stasiuc.

Putting some money in the Red Kettle

The Salvation Army of Waukesha’s Red Kettle Campaign kicked off on Nov. 8.

Coming up short

Big picture view:

It wraps up next week. Major Stasiuc says the organization hopes to collect $350,000.

In the final few days of the campaign, they’re only at 65% of their goal.

"Basically, we are really praying," Major Stasiuc added.

Making matters worse, is access.

Tap to give to the Red Kettle Campaign

Leaders say they were shut out of six stores this year that, together in 2024, brought in $65,000.

"The funds are so important. And as they are coming in, we’re watching. We’re making sure that those funds are going to be enough," said Social Services Director Matricia Patterson.

Patterson says the shelter houses 230 unique individuals throughout the year – a number that’s been on the rise since the pandemic.

"Right now, it’s quality, and it will still be quality. We’ll continue the quality services, but we know that we’ll have to make some really difficult choices," added Patterson.

The Salvation Army

Operational costs are up.

Stasiuc likens the Salvation Army’s financial situation to being between a hammer and an anvil.

He’s hoping for a Christmas miracle, knowing hundreds of lives depend on it.

"It makes me nervous, of course. It’s just one week," said Major Stasiuc.

Ringing bells through Christmas Eve

What's next:

Salvation Army bell ringers will be out in Waukesha County through Christmas Eve, when the Red Kettle Campaign comes to an end.

Red Kettle donations also fell short last year by about $30,000.

Leaders are also banking on an additional $350,000 dollars from mail and online donations.

Those funds have lagged this year too.