Waukesha pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:11AM
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WAUKESHA, Wis. - One person was arrested following a police pursuit and crash in Waukesha on Sunday, March 27. The vehicle caught on fire following the crash.

The pursuit began around 8:35 p.m. after an officer attempted attempted to pull a vehicle over that was swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. It began on Delafield Street and navigated through St. Paul, Washington, Motor, Dopp and Joellen. 

Police say the fleeing driver sideswiped a car and then struck a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire. 

The driver was arrested. Recommended charges were OWI 2nd, causing injury, recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding, and other traffic citations. 

