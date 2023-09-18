Waukesha Public Safety Memorial; dedication ceremony set, Sept. 22

article

The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony for the City of Waukesha Public Safety Memorial on Friday, Sep. 22 beginning at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will include the Police and Fire Honor Guards, Police Chief Daniel Thompson, Fire Chief Steven Howard, Mayor Shawn Reilly and other invited speakers.

A news release says the dedication ceremony will take place at the memorial which is located outside of Waukesha City Hall, 201 Delafield St. For this event, the City Hall parking lot will be closed to vehicle traffic. All guests for the event will need to park in the lot across from City Hall, use street parking on Buena Vista, or park in the Transit Parking Ramp (212 E. St. Paul Avenue) and take the skywalk through City Hall. In the event of severe weather, the ceremony will move inside City Hall to Council Chambers.

The City of Waukesha Public Safety Memorial was created to honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the city. The names on the memorial represent a father,

brother, uncle, cousin, or friend that went to work focused on serving the City of Waukesha.

This memorial is a permanent reminder of their sacrifice and the sacrifice that their families and loved ones made for the City of Waukesha. Their names will be permanently enshrined in this monument to ensure that the residents of Waukesha remember their contributions.

