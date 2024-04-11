Fatal Waukesha police shooting, suspect identified

Waukesha police shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning, April 9 who investigators said was trying to steal a car.

Officers said the 50-year-old man did not listen to repeated commands and made gestures "consistent with an individual drawing a firearm." Police later found out he did not have a weapon.

On Thursday, the police department identified the suspect as Christopher Milakovich.

Shooting details

Police said they were called to CarMax near Kosow and Bluemound around 2:30 a.m. when security reported someone trying to steal a car from the lot.

"Officers attempted to engage with the suspect in a peaceful manner to deescalate the situation," Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said on Tuesday.

Thompson said at least one officer shot the man, fearing for their safety. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Four officers were involved: A 34-year-old officer with 11 years of experience, a 37-year-old officer with three years of experience, a 24-year-old officer with two years of experience, and a 29-year-old officer with five years of experience. They were placed on administrative leave.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be handling the investigation with the Milwaukee Police Department as the lead agency. MPD will provide a complete report to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for review. Thompson said it appears there was no wrongdoing.

Online police data shows there have been 185 car thefts in the city of Waukesha from 2021 to April 4, 2024. Numbers have remained consistent over the past three years.